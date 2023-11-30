CM consoles NCC cadet who accidentally hit him in the eye

November 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet Jinto, an eighth standard student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, had a frightful time on Wednesday after his left hand hit Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the eye during Navakerala Sadas at Manjeri.

The mishap happened when Jinto swung his hands and walked away from the stage after receiving the Chief Minister. Jinto’s swinging left hand hit the Chief Minister’s left eye as the latter was bending to sit. The incident caused redness and swelling in Mr. Vijayan’s eye, prompting him to consult an ophthalmologist at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Jinto was upset throughout the day. He was relieved only when he got a consoling call from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday night. He met the Chief Minister at Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar’s house at Edavanna on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan consoled him saying that he was aware that it was an accident. The Chief Minister gifted him a pen and advised him to focus on his studies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.