CM consoles NCC cadet who accidentally hit him in the eye

Chief Minister gifts him a pen and advises him to focus on studies

November 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoling NCC cadet Jinto at Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar’s house at Edavanna on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoling NCC cadet Jinto at Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar’s house at Edavanna on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet Jinto, an eighth standard student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, had a frightful time on Wednesday after his left hand hit Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the eye during Navakerala Sadas at Manjeri.

The mishap happened when Jinto swung his hands and walked away from the stage after receiving the Chief Minister. Jinto’s swinging left hand hit the Chief Minister’s left eye as the latter was bending to sit. The incident caused redness and swelling in Mr. Vijayan’s eye, prompting him to consult an ophthalmologist at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Jinto was upset throughout the day. He was relieved only when he got a consoling call from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday night. He met the Chief Minister at Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar’s house at Edavanna on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayan consoled him saying that he was aware that it was an accident. The Chief Minister gifted him a pen and advised him to focus on his studies.

