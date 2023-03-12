ADVERTISEMENT

CM condemns attack on Kerala students in MP

March 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the alleged assault on four students from Kerala at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh. The students were purportedly hurled abuses and manhandled by the security staff of the university on March 10. “Attacks on Keralite students at @IGNTU are appalling & highlight the need to resist the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities in our country. The university must take prompt action against the culprits & ensure the safety of all the students on campus (sic),” Mr. Vijayan tweeted.

