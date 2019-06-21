Kerala

CM chides officials

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hit out at government officials for creating unnecessary issues and delaying various services to the public.

He was inaugurating a revenue tower at Haripad here.

Visiting govt. offices

Mr. Vijayan said officials should not force deserving people to visit government offices many a time for availing themselves of government services.

Mr. Vijayan made the comments in the wake of a businessman committing suicide in Kannur.

Red-tapism

“Civil service is meant for the service of the people. The public fear red-tapism and it should end. Every official should work keeping this in mind. The officials should serve the public because every citizen has a right to avail themselves of government services. The isolated incidents are bringing shame to the entire society and officials should understand it,” the Chief Minister said.

Kerala
Jan 2, 2020

