CM chides media for implying that he had taken his family on a European tour at govt. expense

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 18, 2022 21:08 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chided the media for implying that he had towed his family along at government expense on his official European tour.

Mr. Vijayan said the media should not parrot the Opposition's baseless and petty allegations.

Instead, they should focus on the government's sincere bid to transform Kerala into a modern knowledge economy and global investment hub by seeking to harness foreign know-how, technology and expertise.

Mr. Vijayan reeled off the meetings he had with officials, academics, climate experts, maritime specialists, graphene industry representatives and business persons in Europe and the benefits the interactions would bring to the State incrementally.

He said the ministers had not gone on any junket. It was an official trip to study and implement the best European practices in various sectors in Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan said the tour was not a pleasure trip as the media and Opposition portrayed. He asked the media not to transmit a "negative message" about Kerala.

Europeans know more about our State and its quality of life index, high literacy level, secular, democratic, progressive polity and qualified and youthful workforce with global experience. "They are willing to help catalyse its development and progress.", he said. Mr. Vijayan clarified that he toured Europe at the invitation of various governments.

Mr. Vijayan said the rape charge against Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnappillil was grave.

“The government is with the survivor”, he said. He said the onus was on the Congress to take a moral and ethical call on the Perumbavoor MLA’s future in parliamentary politics and the party.

"It is an internal matter of Congress. I will not comment further. Moreover, the process of law is on.", he said.

