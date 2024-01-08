CM chairs meetings to implement suggestions received during Navakerala Sadas

January 08, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has begun a series of department-level meetings to implement the suggestions received during the Statewide public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas.

Officials from the Local Self-Government, Excise, Public Works, Tourism, Health, Women and Child Development, Ayush, Higher Education, Social Justice, Sports, Minority Welfare, Wakf, Cultural affairs, Fisheries and Youth welfare departments participated in the meetings held on January 8 (Monday). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who chaired the meetings directed officials to examine the technical aspects and take the suggestions forward.

The meetings will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Chief Secretary V. Venu, secretaries of departments and other senior officials will participate in the discussions.

