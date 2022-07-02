CM can’t evade questions of Oppn.: Satheesan
Swapna’s revelation on gold smuggling case
The United Democratic Front (UDF) will continue its agitation till the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government declares a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the observation of a High Court Judge on the controversial revelations made by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.
Inaugurating a collectorate march organised by the UDF in Thrissur on Saturday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said the Chief Minister had to answer the questions raised by the Opposition in the case.
The Chief Minister feared an investigation as he had something to hide, he said.
Mr. Vijayan was scared of Swapna. If she was telling lies, why was the government not filing a defamation case against her. The Chief Minister was evading the questions by the Opposition in the Assembly.
Mr. Satheesan demanded an investigation into the allegation of attempting to influence Swapna through mediators.
AKG Centre attack
Responding to the allegation raised by Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan that steel bomb was thrown at the AKG Centre, Mr. Satheesan said it should be Mr. Jayarajan’s own experience.
Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the AKG Centre was shaken in the bomb attack. The police had to invent a new device to find out where it was shaken, the Opposition leader said.
UDF district chairman Joseph Chalissery presided over.
