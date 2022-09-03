CM calls to keep federal structure intact

Pinarayi wants ‘fruitful discussion’ with States on changes in Concurrent List

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting a memento to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has underscored the need for having ''fruitful discussion'' on legislations concerning Concurrent List subjects before they are enacted by Parliament.

Mr. Vijayan was addressing the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council of south Indian States and Union Territories which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kovalam.

''There can be contestations, but through discussions and debates, consensus can emerge, narrowing down the areas of differences. This is the essence of a healthy federal democracy,'' Mr. Vijayan said.

Cooperative federalism required continuous exchange of ideas among all stake holders. The legislative fields of the Centre and the States were clearly delineated. The Constitution contained provisions for resolving differences and contestations between the Union and the States and also among the States, he said.

Power, Mr. Vijayan said, ''is not to be envisaged as a hierarchical and pyramidal structure, but as one which moves in concentric circles, with each tier of government having its defined territorial jurisdiction.''

Mr. Vijayan wanted the Centre to adopt a ''proactive stand'' so that States could undertake productive spending to galvanise the national economy. While the immediate threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic had receded, fiscal empowerment of the Centre and the States were of equal importance to tackle its long-term impacts, he said.

Mr. Vijayan used the occasion to highlight problems faced by States, including Kerala, concerning coastal erosion, and upgradation of railway and airport infrastructure. These needed to be taken up as they had substantial importance to the livelihoods and economy, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Andhra Pradesh Finance and Planning Minister Bugganna Rajendranath, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor D.K. Joshi and senior officials of the Union and State governments and Union Territories attended the conference.

Talks on rail projects

Mr. Vijayan will hold talks with Mr. Bommai on the Thalassery-Mysuru and Nilambur-Nanjangud railway projects. Mr. Vijayan said that he would hold a special discussion with Mr. Bommai in this regard.