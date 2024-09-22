CM calls for strengthening inclusive measures for people with disabilities

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for strengthening inclusive measures to make people with disabilities a part of the nation-building process and social life.

He was speaking after inaugurating a State-level programme here prior to the commencement of the Inclusive India travel campaign led by Different Art Centre (DAC) executive director Gopinath Muthukad.

He said that inclusion still remains a distant reality for some people. Stating that Kerala has become a model State in India in being differently abled-friendly, he elaborated on various activities undertaken by the State government under the ‘Barrier Free Kerala’ scheme. Differently abled friendly constructions, district-level committees aimed at welfare of the differently abled, new measures in reservation policies, and more have turned out to be helpful to the differently abled sections of the society, he said.

He expressed hope that the Inclusive India travel campaign would help in extending the reach of Kerala’s exemplary ideas in the field of disability to other States across the country.

The campaign aims at creating awareness among the public across India about the importance of social inclusion as a part of mainstreaming the differently abled community. The Yatra will begin from Kanyakumari on October 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day, and culminate in Kashmir on December 3, World Disability Day.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu, who presided over the function, appreciated the efforts of the DAC in preparing the differently abled to make a mark in different fields through self-reliance and confidence. Paralympian Boniface Prabhu, brand ambassador for Inclusive India travel campaign, DAC director M.V. Jayadali, director Shyla Thomas, were among those who participated. The event was followed by a dance performance by danseuse Methil Devika. The dance recital was backed by sign language.