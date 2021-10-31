CM calls for caution as schools reopen

KANNUR

31 October 2021 20:52 IST

Stone laid for new block at AKG Memorial School

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that utmost care should be taken as schools are reopening after a long hiatus.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a higher secondary block to be constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore at AKG Memorial Government Higher Secondary School in Kannur on Sunday.

He said those accompanying children to schools should get themselves vaccinated, and ward-level vigilance committees should monitor it. Besides, vigilance committees should urge people to get vaccinated. It is important for children to wear masks.

Mr. Vijayan said the education sector in the State was now on the path of growth. The last five years have seen unparalleled progress in the field of public education thanks to the Public Education Protection Act.

“The number of children attending schools is going up. Steps are being taken to make higher education institutions centres of excellence,” he said, adding that

it was the Government’s aim to establish world-class schools.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya presided over the function. Jisha Kumari, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, explained the project.

The proposed three-storey building will have an area of 4,946 sq m. A state-of-the-art indoor stadium with a volleyball court will also be constructed as part of the project.