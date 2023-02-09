ADVERTISEMENT

CM blames the Centre’s “vindictive economic approach” to Kerala for the fuel and liquor tax increase

February 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Slams Congress for aligning with BJP to paper over Centre’s infringes on fiscal federalism

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Centre’s “vindictive and constrictive approach” to Kerala’s pressing economic needs had pushed the government to impose a ₹2 special cess on petrol and diesel to prevent social security schemes that benefit a wide swath of society from grinding to a halt for want of resources.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan slammed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for giving political cover to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) bid to strangle Kerala economically by throttling the State’s bid to mobilise resources for welfare and development.

States had limited taxation powers and provincial governments often eyed fuel and liquor sales to raise revenue for social needs. They had no other option., he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the people would see through the Congress’s attempt to whitewash its record of trespassing on fiscal federalism by aligning with the BJP against the Left Democratic Front government. Both the Opposition parties parroted the lie that Kerala was in a debt trap. However, the figures spoke otherwise.

Kerala’s debt-GSDP ratio has come down by 2.46% since 2021 and continued to fall despite heavy borrowings and enhanced spending to tide over the COVID-19-impelled social and economic exigencies. The Congress and the BJP have wrongly portrayed the borrowings for sustaining the necessities of life during the pandemic as profligacy, he said.

Citing Budgetary figures, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala’s debt increase had slowed considerably since 2021. Kerala’s tax revenue had expanded by 20% since 2021, he said, dismissing Congress’ accusation that duty earnings had plummeted due to lazy and corrupt tax administration.

Nevertheless, Mr. Vijayan said, the Centre’s strangulating economic policies threatened Kerala’s economic growth. It had hauled down the borrowing limits of States by factoring in loans raised by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pensions (Ltd) into the State’s public debt. However, the Centre did not apply the same stifling yardstick to its special purpose vehicles, including the National Highways Authority of India.

The Centre halted GST compensation, diminished the State’s divisible pool dividend and curtailed the revenue deficit grant, drastically narrowing Kerala’s avenues for mobilising resources for development and welfare. It has denied Kerala the funds allowed by the Finance Commission for power sector reforms, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress was silent on the Centre’s trespasses on Kerala’s economic stability and growth prospects. The party had joined hands with the BJP to demonise KIIFB and spread the lie that Kerala was a State in financial decline.

He urged the Congress to shed its “disruptive” approach to development and unite against the Centre’s financially throttling policies.

