CM: Be on the guard against drug mafia

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that the ‘drug mafia’ is targeting schools and students as insidious efforts are being made to take children down the wrong path.

Inaugurating the ‘Vijayolsavam’ organised by the Dharmadam Constituency Education Committee and the Educational and Cultural Trust to felicitate top scorers in SSLC and Plus Two in the constituency at Moonuperiya here on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that even smart children tended to fall into the trap of the mafia.

Sinister motives

The drug mafia’s aim was to disrupt the progress of talented children regardless of gender, he said, adding that though drug peddlers worked for getting small profits from sale of drugs, those behind these peddlers had sinister motives.

“Children should not fall into the trap of such people as it will destroy their lives,” he said in his address calling on children to conduct themselves keeping in mind their social commitment. They should learn to accept only things that were required, the Chief Minister said.

Observing that the use of mobile phone was on the increase among children, the Chief Minister said that these devices were advantageous for educational requirements, but students should not allow themselves to be lured into traps hidden inside those devices.

Public education

Mr. Vijayan said that the government and aided schools had been given a facelift as a result of the general education protection campaign. As a result, 3,41,000 students had moved to public schools from other schools during the past two academic years.

The government’s objective in the campaign was to enhance the standards of public schools, he said adding that society had accepted the changes that had occurred in infrastructural development, academic methods and egalitarian educational facilities.

Public support

Noting that the campaign had also brought changes in the students, the Chief Minister said that the public educational institutions had developed with the support of local bodies, parents, former students, teachers, local people and the State government.

All lower primary and upper primary school classrooms would be renovated this year.

As many as 646 students in the constituency were felicitated at the function.

M.A. Dilna who would participate in the world classic power-lifting championship in Sweden was also felicitated.