CM bats for prefabricated houses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday batted for a new construction culture in Kerala that prioritised the building of prefabricated modular houses over costlier ones fashioned out of expensive and increasingly scarce river sand, clay brick, mortar and granite.

Mr. Vijayan told reporters that Life Mission, the State government’s ambitious scheme to provide housing for the homeless, would increasingly opt for modular factory-built houses that offer the safety, security and comfort of modern homes at a much lower cost. The government would select environment-friendly designs that could survive the ravages of climate change without much damage. The shift would help the State save on finite natural resources, expedite the construction of houses and reduce destructive mining for construction material.

Awareness campaign

The government would launch an awareness campaign to educate the people about the advantages of prefab houses. It would harness international expertise to help the State’s public housing sector.

Mr. Vijayan announced the formation of a new committee to study the impact on climate change in Kerala. The committee would suggest means to survive catastrophic weather events. It would demarcate disaster-prone areas and identify factors that choke up rivers and canals and lead to flooding, landslides. The executive vice president of the Kerala State Science and Technology Council and Principal Secretary K.P. Sudheer will head the committee.