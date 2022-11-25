CM authorises payment of ₹223.5 crore for rice supplied during 2019 floods after Centre rejects State’s plea

November 25, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has authorised the immediate payment of an outstanding amount of ₹223.5 crore the State owed to the Centre for the rice supplied by the latter during the catastrophic floods in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan had in May written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use the National Disaster Response Force funds to underwrite the cost of rice so Kerala’s scarce resources for relief and rehabilitation would not be further strained.

However, the Union Food Ministry rejected the State government’s appeal. In a communique to the State government, the Centre warned that it would recover the pending payment by adjusting it against the food subsidy owed to Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Left Democratic Front is now poised to raise the matter as a political campaign against the Centre.

The Centre had supplied 8,9540 metric tonnes to Kerala via the Food Corporation of India for relief operations. A bulk of the rice went to community kitchens and relief camps.

Some of it was distributed free to flood-hit families via ration shops. The government feared the Centre would draw the cash from Kerala’s SDRF funds if the administration delayed the payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US