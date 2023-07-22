CM attacks Centre on its “wrongful” silence in Manipur issue

July 22, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The secular society should discern and understand the Sangh Parivar agenda to turn Manipur into a conflict zone by spewing venom amongst the ethnic communities, just so to pursue their own power and political ends, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Day by day, horrifying news stories are coming from Manipur and the ethnic riots that are still continuing even after two months can only be viewed with fear and trepidation. The visual images coming from Manipur in the past two days were chilling and stark, something that human conscience could hardly bear, Mr. Vijayan said in a statement here.

The women belonging to the Kuki ethnic community were hunted by the rioters in the most heinous and cruel manner. Apparently, the images now coming out, of the horrifying assault and violation of women, were from the initial days of the riots.

Mr. Vijayan said that what was happening in Manipur was an organised attempt to inflame the mutual suspicion and the historical contradictions between two ethnic communities of Meitei in the Imphal valley and Kukis in the hills and portray them as ethnic riots.

It was clear that the Christian Kukis were being hunted and Christian churches vandalised in an organised manner in the guise of spontaneous ethnic violence, he said.

He said that according to reports from Manipur, those who were obligated to douse the violence and re-establish peace in Manipur were the ones trying to incite more violence.

The wrongful silence of the Centre regarding the Manipur issue and the Sangh Parivar’s hidden political agendas were contemptible and very much under public glare, he said.

It was the duty of those who firmly uphold secular and democratic values to defeat the organised attempts by some to deepen the communal polarisation in Manipur, Mr. Vijayan said in his statement.

