CM asks State to be on alert

The State should remain alert in the days ahead given the likelihood of a low pressure area taking shape in the Bay of Bengal by July 21, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Low pressure formations in the Bay of Bengal during the monsoon season could trigger heavy rainfall over Kerala, the Chief Minister said, adding the intense rainfall in recent years had coincided with the appearance of such weather systems.

The IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority were closely monitoring the developments in the Bay region, he said.

The government machinery had been directed to complete preparations necessary for tackling emergencies, according to the Chief Minister.