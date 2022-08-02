Kerala

CM asks people to remain alert

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 02, 2022 20:34 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:34 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asked people to remain alert in view of the heavy rain forecast in northern districts from Tuesday midnight.

Though the heavy rain caused landslips, waterlogging, and flash floods, in many places, things were still under control, said Mr Vijayan. The Chief Secretary had been directed to monitor the water level of the dams and take the necessary action. The Chief Minister also asked Sabarimala pilgrims to be careful in the face of heavy rain in the region.

Directing to follow the COVID-19 norms in the relief camps, the Chief Minister asked authorities to prepare facilities for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and people with special needs. The State Emergency Operations Center of the Kerala Disaster Management Authority is functioning as the State-level control room comprising representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Rescue Forces, and other departments concerned. Control rooms have been set up in all districts and all taluks.

Nine teams of NDRF are stationed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts to take on emergency situations. Two units of Defence Security Corps in Kannur and Palakkad and a column of the Army in Thiruvananthapuram have also been pre-positioned.

The Chief Minister also directed to take steps to secure poles, trees and boards in danger to avoid untoward incidents, as there is a possibility for strong winds along with the rain. The Chief Minister also said that the night traffic in the hilly areas had also been restricted.

