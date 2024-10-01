CM asks people to be active participants in Malinya Mukhtham Navakeralam campaign

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a call to the general public to be active participants in the State government’s ongoing Malinya Mukhtham Navakeralam waste management campaign.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, he said that the State has been unable to achieve a fully waste-free status despite the advances that it had made in waste management in recent years. With this aim, the ongoing campaign will be stepped up with more awareness programmes, development of basic infrastructure for waste management, and increase in public participation.

The Haritha Keralam Mission, local self-government bodies, various government departments, Suchitwa Mission, Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, Pollution Control Board, Kudumbashree, and other agencies are part of the campaign. The campaign is aiming towards the creation of green offices and schools, green tourism, clean public spaces, markets, and waterbodies.

The Chief Minister said that the lack of awareness has led to public opposition against community biogas plants, material collection facilities, and faecal sludge treatment plants. This has to be addressed through even wider awareness campaigns.