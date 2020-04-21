CM announces steps to stave-off food insecurity

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday cautioned Kerala that food production could be a causality if the COVID-19 crisis endured longer than predicted.

The State’s grain, edible oil, wheat, pulses, and sugar storage levels were at their highest now. There was no immediate cause for concern. Food security was a distant threat, but one the State could ill-afford to ignore. He said Kerala relied heavily on food imports from neighbouring States.

In the event the agriculture production in the country’s rice bowls plummeted due to the pandemic, Kerala has to factor in the possibility that those regions could suspend exports to feed the local population.

Hence, Kerala has to insulate itself against potential food protectionism and ensure that global adversities did not disrupt its food security ever.

Agriculture land

Kerala could no more allow agricultural land to remain fallow. “The titleholder can own the land. But either he has to farm the land or allow the local body to do so,” Mr Vijayan said.

Kerala did not have enough arable land to grow food for its entire population. Moreover, farming was a labour intensive venture, which required the support of migrant workers.

Hence, the State would harness the latest mechanised and precision farming technologies to get more yield from less land, he said.

Kerala will cultivate paddy in 25,000 hectares. It would produce 14.72 metric tonnes of vegetables. Mr Vijayan urged people to use every available space to grow food. Tapioca cultivation had fallen behind. The State would restore it along with other nourishment-rich tubers, he said.

Dairy farming

The government will give a leg up to dairy farming and animal husbandry. It will set up storage and marketing infrastructure. The State will encourage the production of seafood and value-added agriculture and fruit products.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala, like other regions, had lost tourism revenues. Remittances from non-resident Keralites have fallen steeply. The State was in for hard times. The danger of the epidemic has not yet passed. Its economic fall out was impending. “All of us should be willing to make sacrifices,” he said.