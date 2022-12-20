CM announces slew of measures to blunt anti-Govt. protests over the buffer zone issue

December 20, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a bid to defuse an escalating political threat and blunt a brewing anti-government agitation, a top-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a slew of measures to win the confidence of communities that felt imperilled by the Supreme Court (SC) proposal to impose a one-kilometre ecologically sensitive buffer zone (ESZ) around protected forests in the State.

Signalling total transparency, the administration promised to publish the map tentatively demarcating the intended buffer zone for public perusal. It invited affected families, mostly settler farmers, living on the extremities of 22 protected forests spread across 115 densely populated panchayats in the State to raise objections to the map, if any, before the extended January 7 deadline. They could approach the panchayat secretary and forest officials to include structures excluded from the satellite survey.

The government also deputised revenue, forest and local body officials to conduct field surveys at the panchayat level to incorporate left-out information, if any, into the map to be submitted to the Supreme Court via the Central Empowered Community and Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).

It will seek more time from the apex court to present its case for exempting human habitations in Kerala from the buffer zone.

The government announced bipartisan committees, including elected representatives and other stakeholders, to expedite the gathering of field-level information to fill up the “yawning gaps” in the satellite survey by conducting detailed site verifications to the satisfaction of the affected populace.

Another high-level meeting scheduled for Wednesday would address the “limitations” faced by the ESZ expert committee to incorporate the findings of field inspections into the final survey report substantiating the grounds for ESZ immunity for human habitations bordering the State’s forests.

The government, wary of anti-SilverLine-style mass protests, has sought the help of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) and other opinion leaders to create a conducive atmosphere for ESZ field surveys.

The KCBC had sought to put the government in the crosshairs by suggesting that the administration’s map prioritised conservation over livelihood by “wilfully” omitting thousands of subsistence structures, including small shops and cattlesheds, from its purview.

The Church also felt the survey would scarcely satisfy the Supreme Court’s condition of overwhelming empirical proof of human habitation to justify the reduction or negation of the intended buffer zone.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Transport Minister Antony Raju spoke to a cross-section of social leaders, notably KCBC president Cardinal Baselious Mar Cleemis, as part of the administration’s confidence-building measures.

They assured the Cardinal that the survey would reflect “ground realities” to the satisfaction of the affected families and incorporate left-out structures if any.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Mr. Augustine, Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy were present.