GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM announces project to enhance general education with public participation

High-level meeting decides to impart training to enhance the teaching skills and methodologies of teachers

Published - October 29, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a project focused on improving general education through active public participation.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting held here on Tuesday, during which he emphasised the crucial role that teachers play in elevating the education sector and shaping public consciousness. He also stressed on the importance of collaboration among educational organisations to ensure the success of endeavours.

The meeting resolved to impart training to enhance the teaching skills and methodologies of teachers. Each school will undergo a thorough assessment to develop improvement plans. Ensuring that all children attain essential reading and writing skills will be a top priority.

Mentoring programmes will also be rolled out, ensuring that teachers provide personalised support to every student. Schools will also be instructed to strengthen monitoring mechanisms. Concerns regarding in-person learning not being devoted adequate time will also be looked into.

English teachers

The meeting also decided to enforce in a time-bound manner the government’s policy to appoint dedicated English teachers to teach English. Moreover, common standards will be established for pre-primary education.

Assistant educational officers and district education officers have been instructed to ensure greater focus on academic activities.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.M. Abraham, and Principal Secretary of the General Education department Rani George also participated in the meeting.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.