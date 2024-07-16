GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM announces 100 day schemes for State

Published - July 16, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced development projects worth ₹13,013 crore for the State. 

As many as 47 departments will complete the schemes in 100 days. The development drive would create 2,59,384 job opportunities. 

The schemes include infrastructure development projects and those related to people’s welfare. 

The completion of 63 roads and nine bridges is at the top of the government’s agenda. 

The government will also distribute over 30,000 title deeds to the landless across the State. 

Smart village offices, modernised ration shops, distribution of expensive medicines without taking profit through government-run dispensaries and building of homes for the roofless under the Life Mission scheme are on the menu. 

Mr Vijayan announced a scheme to make Thiruvananthapuram city more solar power reliant. He announced a new polytechnic solely for women in Poojappura, the development of the Dharmadam beach, the digitalisation of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru’s life and teachings and more MPI franchise outlets. 

