CM advises public to be cautious against dengue, leptospirosis

June 22, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With a spike in fever cases as well as infectious diseases in the State after the onset of monsoon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday advised the people to be cautious against dengue and leptospirosis. While requesting everyone to come together to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, the Chief Minister directed to ensure the source eradication of mosquitoes to prevent the breeding of aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector of the virus causing dengue.

The local bodies are directed to ensure that sanitation activities are carried out effectively. Requesting the personal attention of the public to the issue, he instructed to make sure that there was no stagnant water inside or outside the house, in plant pots, refrigerator trays, etc. Special attention should be paid to the plantation area, construction sites, scrap shops, and accommodation units of the migrant workers.

In the coming weeks, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should be observed as dry days. The dry day should be observed such as schools on Friday, offices on Saturday and homes on Sunday. The premises of the houses and institutions should be kept clean with support from individuals, institutions, and various outfits. Since leptospirosis has high mortality, those who come into contact with soil, sludge and sewage should take prophylactic administration of doxycycline as directed by health workers. Doxycycline is available free from all government hospitals, he said.

eom