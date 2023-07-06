ADVERTISEMENT

CM accuses Congress of escapism and ambiguity on UCC

July 06, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the Congress of resorting to escapist tactics by sidestepping from taking a transparent and unambiguous position on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress had yet to shed its ambivalence on the Centre’s move to trample on the personal laws governing Muslim marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and charity.

Instead, tje Congress chose to blame the CPI(M) for placing itself in the vanguard of the broad-based movement to shield minority rights and cultural and social diversity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress lacked a political line at the national level, unlike the CPI(M).

He said a Congress leader in Himachal Pradesh, Vikram Aditya Singh, welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) move on UCC.

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress’s opposition to BJP was merely electoral, determined by political expediency and with an unwavering eye on the hustings. It was reluctant to take an ideological position against the Sangh Parivar’s Hindu majoritarian nationalist agenda.

By remaining silent, the Chief Minister said, the Congress indirectly endorsed a Central Ordinance to put the Lieutenant Governor back at the helm of administrative affairs in Delhi.

He said the Centre passed the Ordinance immediately after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to make laws and administer the civil services there.

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress struck the same duplicitous tack on the UCC issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US