Clusters contribute to surge in COVID-19 cases in Kottayam

203 persons test positive and 51 cured in district

The spread of COVID-19 reached an alarming level in the district on Wednesday with 203 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the fresh cases, 197 persons contracted the viral infection through contact. Officials attributed the sudden surge in numbers to cases reported from an institutional cluster at a rubber factory unit at Vadavathoor and a private mental health hospital at Cheenkallel, near Monippally.

While 19 employees of the factory and 10 of their primary contacts tested positive on the day, 26 patients and 12 staff members at the mental health hospital were confirmed with the viral infection during an antigen test drive.

Sources said permission for the factory to continue operations despite it becoming an institutional cluster had irked the local residents. Of the 500 persons subjected to antigen test at the factory, 75 tested positive so far.

High-risk zone

With 16 cases, Kottayam municipality continued to be in the high-risk zone. Similarly, the Kanjirappally grama panchayat emerged as a vulnerable zone with 15 more positive cases being reported from there. Chempu and Panachikkad panchayats reported eight cases each.

With 51 persons recovering from the disease on the day, the number of active cases in Kottayam is 862.