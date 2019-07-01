Clueless on airport plan, says Believers Church

The synod council of the Believers Eastern Church has taken strong exception towards the ‘baseless propaganda’ doing the rounds in connection with the proposal to set up an airport at Cheruvally Estate owned by the Church near Erumeli.

As per an official statement issued by Fr. Sijo Panthappallil, public relations officer of the Church, the synod council meeting that came to a close in Thiruvalla on Saturday had maintained that all the verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court in connection with Cheruvally Estate were in favour of the Church.

Via media reports

The council further decided to check all attempts to encroach upon the Church’s property, the statement said.

Fr. Panthappallil said the Church had no plan to construct an airport on Cheruvally Estate.

It came to know about the government proposal to construct an airport there only through media reports.

So far, the government had not consulted the Church in this regard and hence there was no point in discussing whether to provide the land for the project, he said.

The statement said that attempts by certain organisations to encroach upon the Church’s property and unleash propaganda against the Church were highly deplorable.

Fr. Panthappallil said the council had decided to protest against all such moves against the Church.

‘Abide by rules’

He said the Church had not encroached upon any land and certain vested interests were trying to create unnecessary controversy, years after the registration of the estate land at Cheruvally. The Church has been functioning as per the rules of the land and all are bound to comply with the court orders, the statement said.