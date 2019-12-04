Kerala

Cloth bag for pilgrims

Saji Cherian, MLA, distributing cloth bags to Sabarimala pilgrims on Wednesday.

Saji Cherian, MLA, inaugurated a cloth bag counter opened by the Sanitation Mission, for distributing cloth bags to Sabarimala-bound pilgrims as part of the Mission Green Sabarimala programme of the Pathanamthitta District Sanitation Mission, at the Chengannur railway station on Wednesday.

