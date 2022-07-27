Closure of Sambranikodi island in Kerala hits local business

DTPC says many unauthorised boats, businesses operate

Closing of Sambranikodi island, a main tourist destination in Kollam district, has hit the livelihood of several tour operators, boat drivers and small businesses in the area.

As per the reports of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), nearly 5,000 people a day used to visit the island, a platform created by dredged sand on Ashtamudi Lake, on holidays.

“The island was closed around three weeks ago and nearly 150 families are in dire straits due to this. This order was issued by misleading the District Collector that the island would go down. One can walk through the shallow water from Sambranikodi to the Dalavapuram bridge, which is 6 km long, and this area is stronger than a concrete floor. This is a deliberate attempt to destroy the tourism boom at Sambranikodi,” says Melvin, a boat driver.

The distance from Sambranikodi to the island is only around 400 m, and according to fishers and residents, only a 50-m stretch has considerable depth. “After that area, there is only waist-deep water and it is one of the safest places for boating in Ashtamudi. Hence, many small businesses, including country boat operators and food vendors, depend on the island. Immediate steps should be taken to reopen it,” he adds.

Earlier, the district administration had taken measures to prevent unlicensed private boats operating services to the island, and the Ports department was instructed to collect details of such boats and take steps to issue licences. While 25 boats have registration, only a few people have the licence to sail the boat. Operators allege that the Ports authorities are yet to conduct the test despite many of them submitting applications nearly a year ago.

According to the DTPC authorities, a huge number of unauthorised boats and businesses are operating in the area, and the island was temporarily closed after a woman lost her life in an accident. “We have no idea about the carrying capacity of the island, and the number of visitors was increasing. We do not know if the platform is stable and we need to introduce some regulations before reopening. There are many unlicensed boats. There were many safety concerns,” said an official.

Reportedly, a boat that was operating as a food outlet near the island had capsized in strong winds, leading to the death of the woman. “We need to conduct a detailed study before reopening. We have already approached an agency for this. The date and criteria of reopening will depend on their recommendations,” said the official.