Closed following clashes, Maharaja’s College to reopen on Wednesday for regular classes

January 23, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Regular classes at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam will resume on Wednesday (January 24) after the autonomous institution was shut down indefinitely on January 19 following clashes between activists of various student organisations.

The police presence on the campus, which was stepped up after the stabbing of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit secretary Abdul Nasar P.A. allegedly by activists of the Fraternity Movement and the Kerala Students’ Union, will continue as part of the efforts to avoid further tensions.

A meeting of the representatives of various student organisations convened by college authorities on Tuesday decided to step up measures required to ensure a peaceful atmosphere on the campus. The student representatives agreed to the decision taken by the governing body and the parent-teacher association (PTA) on Monday not to permit students and outsiders to stay on the campus after 6 p.m.

The authorities will request the government to speed up procedures required to appoint adequate security personnel on the campus. A proposal to deploy security personnel at the entrance and other key points is pending before the Director of Collegiate Education.

The meeting also urged the authorities of the Department of Higher Education to set up surveillance cameras on the campus.

Committee to hear complaints

Though the representatives of the student organisations blamed each other for the frequent incidents of violence on the campus at the meeting, the authorities tried to assuage the differences by agreeing to set up a committee to hear their complaints. The committee will submit a report on the steps to be taken to avoid clashes involving students and to ensure discipline on the campus.

The meeting also decided not to permit outsiders in college hostels. Hostel wardens have been told to step up surveillance and initiate action against those found violating the hostel norms.

