Close shave for passengers as elephant attacks bus

November 24, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Thrissur

The pachyderm suddenly turned violent after blocking a KSRTC bus on Athirappilly-Malakkappara route

The Hindu Bureau

Kabali, a wild elephant that has been stirring panic along the Athirappilly-Malakkappara route, attacked a KSRTC bus on Wednesday night. However, no one was injured in the incident. It is suspected that the elephant was in musth.

The elephant attacked the bus around 8 p.m. at the first hairpin curve near Ambalappara on Athirappilly-Malakkappara stretch. The elephant, which was blocking the road for more than an hour, suddenly turned violent and charged towards the bus, according to bus staff. It lifted the bus with its tusk, piercing a hole on the body just below the windscreen.

The elephant was walking in front of the bus from Sholayar power house, blocking its way. The bus, which was scheduled to reach Malakkappara at 8.30 p.m., reached there around 11 p.m.

Just a week ago, a private bus on the same stretch had to reverse for almost eight km, to escape from the same elephant.

The bus workers and the 30-odd passengers had a miraculous escape as the driver managed to drive the vehicle in reverse gear for almost one hour.

The forest officials have warned tourists to be watchful while plying on the route.

