Close on Sarin’s heels, CPI(M) eyes more significant shifts from Congress to the LDF

The CPI(M) has reportedly perceived a powerful political recruit and a potential whip to scourge the Congress in veteran leader K. Muraleedharan, who forswore electoral politics after his defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is strategically seeking more high-profile defectors from the Congress.

It appears to be an ambitious political gambit seemingly calibrated to wrongfoot the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition and tide over anti-incumbency issues ahead of the critical bypolls in the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly segments and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. 

Seemingly buoyed by the radical political transformation of disgruntled Congress leader P. Sarin as the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) Independent candidate for the Palakkad byelection, the CPI(M) is now eyeing a more significant shift.

The CPI(M) has reportedly perceived a powerful political recruit and a potential whip to scourge the Congress in veteran leader K. Muraleedharan, who forswore electoral politics after his defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

On Monday, CPI(M) Central Committee member A.K.. Balan urged Mr. Muraleedharan to align with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). “Mr. Muraleedharan should prove he is not a worthless coin as made out by his betrayers in the Congress’s State leadership,” Mr. Balan said. 

It seemed not lost on the CPI(M) that it had allied with Chief Minister K. Karunakaran’s breakaway Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran) in the 2004 Lok Sabha and 2005 local body polls.

At the time, Mr. Muraleedharan had emerged as one of the sharpest critics of the Congress and a fire-brand frontline campaigner for the LDF. 

Mr. Muraleedharan had repeatedly signalled that he was not happy with the Congress leadership’s decision to shift him from his “secure” sitting seat in the Vadakara LS constituency to contest the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) V.S. Sunil Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur LS polls.

He had also appeared ambiguous about campaigning for State Youth Congress president and UDF’s candidate for the Pakakkad Assembly bypoll, Rahul Mamkootathil, after the latter drew politically bi-partisan criticism for allegedly disparaging iconic Congress leader and former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, Mr. Muraleedharan’s father.

Mr. Balan appeared to rub salt into the alleged “injury” by stating that Karunakaran’s adherents in the Congress party would make Mr. Mamkootathil unwelcome at the “leader’s” shrine in Thrissur.

In contrast, Mr. Sarin had, in an arguably made-for-television event, paid respects to Karunakaran at his final resting place. 

Last week, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan noted that the LDF had incrementally expanded its base by accommodating critics and listed various leaders who had deserted the Congress to join the CPI(M).

