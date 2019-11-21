The Alappuzha Revenue District School Arts Festival held at Haripad witnessed a close fight for dominance on Thursday.

Ottanthullal, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Mimicry, among other events, were staged across 13 venues on the penultimate day.

When competitions in 64 items were completed, Chengannur sub-district is leading in the Higher Secondary category with 201 points.

Cherthala and Kayamkulam are trailing behind in second and third positions with 189 and 182 points respectively.

In the High School (General) category, Kayamkulam is leading with 193 points after the results of 63 items were declared. In the second position is Haripad with 175 points followed by Alappuzha with 171 points.

Thuravoor has taken a slender lead of one point in the High School (Arabic) category. It scored 79 points when competitions in 17 events were completed. Kayamkulam is in second position with 78 points. It is followed by Cherthala and Alappuzha, both level at 76 points.

Mavelikara and Haripad are joint first in the High School (Sanskrit) category with 40 points. Thuravoor and Kayamkulam are trailing behind with with 36 and 35 points respectively, after the completion of seven items.

Alappuzha is leading the table with 103 points in Upper Primary (General) category, when competitions in 26 items were completed. In the second position is Haripad with 99 points, followed by Ambalapuzha with 92 points.

In Upper Primary (Sanskrit), Haripad is leading the table with 58 points, followed by Alappuzha and Kayamkulam with 53 and 49 points respectively, after 12 items were completed.

Ambalappuzha is at the top of the table in Upper Primary (Arabic) category with 45 points, when competitions in nine items were completed, Kayamkulam, Haripad, Alappuzha, Thuravoor and Cherthala all scored 41 points.