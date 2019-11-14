Close fight among sub-districts in Kottayam school arts fete

A close fight between the sub-districts was witnessed on the third day of the Kottayam district school arts festival here on Thursday.

In the Higher Secondary category, Changanassery was leading with 259 points when the results were computed at 7 p.m. Kottayam East, which scored 248 points, was at the second position while Kuravilangadu, with 225 points, stood third.

HS section

In the High School category, Kuravilangadu was leading with 218 points, followed by Changanassery with 213 points and Kottayam West with 202 points.

Kuravilangadu had a narrow lead in the UP School category with 96 points when the results of 29 out of the total 39 items in the UP School category were declared. Pala with 94 points and Erattuppetta with 93 points were close behind.

Karukachal and Ramapuram were positioned at the bottom of the table with 70 and 60 points respectively.

In the Sanskrit festival, Kottayam West with 45 points led the tally in the High School category and Pampady sub-district was second with 40 points. Kottayam West with 70 points was leading in the UP School category, followed by Kuravilangadu with 68 points.

In the Arabic festival, Erattupetta and Kanjirappally scored 50 points each in the UP school category while Erattupetta with 75 points was leading in the HS category.

In the individual school category, MGM NSS HSS, Lakkattoor, with 96 points was leading the tally. SKMHSS, Kumarakom, stood second with 79 points.

In the High School category, Cross Roads HSS, Pampady, was in the lead with 98 points, leaving behind AKJMHSS, Kanjirappally, which has 68 points.