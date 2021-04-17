Close down unrecognised schools: child rights panel

Complaints that such schools were had no safety arrangements or basic infrastructure

All unrecognised schools in the State should close down, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

The commission direction is applicable to school functioning without recognition from the State government’s or centralised examination boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Commission member Reni Antony was acting on complaints that unrecognised schools were functioning without safety arrangements or basic infrastructure and in some cases attached to aided schools.

The commission’s directive asked the Director of General Education (DGE) and the General Education Secretary to ensure that such schools did not function in the 2021-22 academic year.

Steps should be taken to continue the education of students currently studying in unrecognised schools in government or aided recognised institutions. Local self-government institutions should prepare a list of unrecognised schools in their limits and display it on their notice boards. This should also be published in print and visual media for the benefit of the people.

The DGE and the General Education Secretary, the panel said, should ensure that such schools did not function attached to aided schools.

The commission sought a report on the action taken on its directions within 45 days.