Clinics to check closure rate among MSMEs in Kerala

November 14, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Department of Industries and Commerce has launched clinics for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to contain their mortality rate and to handhold enterprises that have been registered under the Year of Enterprises campaign.

The clinics would be manned by experts as well as institutions with specialisation in their respective areas, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

He told The Hindu on Monday that once the symptom of any impediment was detected with any of the MSMEs, the team of experts would address these issues and the government would provide the experts remuneration based on their services. The MSME clinics would have special focus on the new units launched under the one lakh MSMEs campaign for the current financial year.

One of the problems the new MSMEs run into is marketing. Once a unit is identified as facing a marketing problem the issue will be taken up. Along with the clinics, each district will organise exhibitions and melas of products of the MSMEs with a view to bringing them all together on an e-platform, providing an immediate marketing solution.

Mr. Rajeeve said that at the national level, closure rate among MSMEs was around 30%. There had been no accurate assessment of the situation in Kerala. However, the rate could be lower in the State. The State Annual Economic Review for 2021 says in 2020-21, a total of 11,540 new MSMEs were started in the State with an investment of ₹1,221 crore, providing employment to 44,975 persons. In 2021-22, a total of 5,326 new units employing 21,382 persons were started up to September 30, 2021.

The Industries department data showed that 84,666 new MSMEs had been registered so far under the 1 lakh enterprises scheme so far. These units had seen fresh investments of ₹5,265 crore, generating 1.85 lakh new employment. The Minister said though doubts were expressed initially about achieving the target, it would be possible to exceed the target figures this year.

P.M. Mathew, director of Kochi-based Small Enterprises and Development, which studies the status of and evolves strategies for small enterprises, welcomed the campaign mode for launching new MSMEs. He also said the broader canvass for developing MSMEs with different departments participating augured well for the growth of enterprises.