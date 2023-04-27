ADVERTISEMENT

Clinical Psychologist vacancy at Vimukthi de-addiction centre

April 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vimukthi de-addiction centre affiliated to the Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, has invited applications for the vacancy (contract basis) of clinical psychologist. Qualifications are MA/MSc Psychology or MSc Clinical Psychology from a recognised university, MPhil/PhD in Clinical Psychology from a government-recognised institution and registration with Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). Interested persons can attend a walk-in interview at the District Medical Office on May 3 at 10.30 a.m. with original certificates and copies. For more details, contact 0474 2795017.

