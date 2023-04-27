HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clinical Psychologist vacancy at Vimukthi de-addiction centre

April 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vimukthi de-addiction centre affiliated to the Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, has invited applications for the vacancy (contract basis) of clinical psychologist. Qualifications are MA/MSc Psychology or MSc Clinical Psychology from a recognised university, MPhil/PhD in Clinical Psychology from a government-recognised institution and registration with Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). Interested persons can attend a walk-in interview at the District Medical Office on May 3 at 10.30 a.m. with original certificates and copies. For more details, contact 0474 2795017.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.