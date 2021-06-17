Clinical discussion dedicated to Warrier

The Prayogachinta, a monthly clinical discussion forum of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala physicians, dedicated its latest session

held on Wednesday night to Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.K. Warrier as he celebrated his centenary celebrations.

Smruthi U.S., assistant physician at Arya Vaidya Sala’s Chennai branch, presented a paper on “Pathyapathya in respiratory disorders”.

Dr. Smruthi said that the “pathya” for each patient was prescribed after finding the reasons for their disease and after making a comprehensive evaluation of the patient.

Arya Vaidya Sala Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier delivered the keynote address. Chief of Clinical Research P.R. Ramesh moderated the discussion. Additional Chief Physician K. Muraleedharan made concluding remarks.