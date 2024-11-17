Climate March highlights complexities of climate crisis

The Climate March 2024 was organised from Vazhachal to Athirappilly on Saturday (November 16) to raise awareness about the severe challenges posed by the climate crisis.

The event, led by People’s Climate Action Kerala and Chalakkudy River Protection Forum, marked the 7th death anniversary of Dr. Latha, a passionate advocate for rivers and the environment. The march paid tribute to her memory, reflecting on her life’s work in environmental protection.

The program began at Vazhachal with an energising “wake-up” song by renowned bamboo percussion artist Unnikrishnan Pakkanar. Students, environmental activists, cultural and social leaders, scientists, researchers, climate experts, and public from different parts of the State gathered for the event.

The Climate March was flagged off by Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, and Vazhachal gram panchayat president Geetha Vazhachal. Students from Thrissur Fine Arts College created vibrant posters and colourful artworks on climate change, which were carried throughout the march. The atmosphere was enlivened by environmental songs and slogans as students and activists marched in solidarity. The march was led by program coordinator Sharat Chelur, accompanied by a dedicated group of volunteers.

Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph inaugurated the memorial session in honour of Dr. Latha and spoke about the pressing need to address climate change at both local and national levels. Climate scientist Dr. S. Abhilash delivered the Dr. Latha Memorial Lecture, discussing the scientific aspects of climate change and its impact on Kerala’s environment.

S.P. Ravi, general convener of the Climate March, emphasised the need for State-wide campaigns to raise awareness about climate issues. The meeting was chaired by environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan, and film director Priyanandan was the chief guest.

Anto Elias, executive committee member of the National Fish Workers Federation, spoke about the challenges faced by coastal communities, particularly fishermen, in the face of climate change. Kusumam Joseph, State convenor of the National Alliance of People’s Movements, also addressed the gathering, urging collective action to fight the climate crisis.

