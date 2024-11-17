ADVERTISEMENT

Climate March highlights complexities of climate crisis

Published - November 17, 2024 01:15 am IST - Thrissur

March was taken out from Vazhachal to Athirappilly

The Hindu Bureau

Climate March 2024 organised from Vazhachal to Athirappilly on Saturday to highlight complexities of the climate crisis. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Climate March 2024 was organised from Vazhachal to Athirappilly on Saturday (November 16) to raise awareness about the severe challenges posed by the climate crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, led by People’s Climate Action Kerala and Chalakkudy River Protection Forum, marked the 7th death anniversary of Dr. Latha, a passionate advocate for rivers and the environment. The march paid tribute to her memory, reflecting on her life’s work in environmental protection.

The program began at Vazhachal with an energising “wake-up” song by renowned bamboo percussion artist Unnikrishnan Pakkanar. Students, environmental activists, cultural and social leaders, scientists, researchers, climate experts, and public from different parts of the State gathered for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Climate March was flagged off by Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, and Vazhachal gram panchayat president Geetha Vazhachal. Students from Thrissur Fine Arts College created vibrant posters and colourful artworks on climate change, which were carried throughout the march. The atmosphere was enlivened by environmental songs and slogans as students and activists marched in solidarity. The march was led by program coordinator Sharat Chelur, accompanied by a dedicated group of volunteers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph inaugurated the memorial session in honour of Dr. Latha and spoke about the pressing need to address climate change at both local and national levels. Climate scientist Dr. S. Abhilash delivered the Dr. Latha Memorial Lecture, discussing the scientific aspects of climate change and its impact on Kerala’s environment.

S.P. Ravi, general convener of the Climate March, emphasised the need for State-wide campaigns to raise awareness about climate issues. The meeting was chaired by environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan, and film director Priyanandan was the chief guest.

Anto Elias, executive committee member of the National Fish Workers Federation, spoke about the challenges faced by coastal communities, particularly fishermen, in the face of climate change. Kusumam Joseph, State convenor of the National Alliance of People’s Movements, also addressed the gathering, urging collective action to fight the climate crisis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US