Climate change wreaking havoc in farm sector in State: P. Prasad

The government will open a sales centre to promote and market the agricultural and value-added products produced by farmers in the Onattukara region, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was conducting the State-level inauguration of the ‘Njattuvela market’ and ‘Karshaka sabhas’ (farmers’ assemblies) at T.A. Convention centre, Kayamkulam on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad said that climate change was wreaking havoc in the agriculture sector in the State. “The farm sector and farmers in the State are bearing the brunt of climate change. To revive the farming culture in the State, we need to adapt the lessons imparted by past generations,” the Minister said.

He said the Thiruvathira Njattuvela was the right time to start farming various agricultural products in central Kerala.

Mr. Prasad inaugurated the procurement of GI (geographical indication)-tagged Onattukara sesame. He felicitated the scientists whose work helped Onattukara sesame receive the GI tag and veteran farmer Jameela at the function.

Onattukara sesame got the GI tag last year. The Onattukara Vikasana Agency (OVA), the registered owner of the Onattukara sesame GI, with Agriculture Minister P. Prasad as its chairman, has already initiated measures to promote the GI-tagged product and expand its cultivation.

An analysis by Kerala Agricultural University a few years ago revealed that the oilseeds have added medicinal value. Compared to other places, sesame grown in the region contains high levels of Vitamin E and antioxidants. It also contains oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitoleic acid and so on which help maintain good health.

U. Prathibha, MLA, presided. Kayamkulam municipal chairperson P. Sasikala, Muthukulam block panchayat president Ambujakshy, Kayamkulam municipal vice chairman J. Adarsh and others attended the function.

