Climate change impacts odonate distribution in Vemabanad, reveals survey

February 18, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A survey on odonate habitats across the Vembanad backwater landscape has revealed the impact of climate change on the distribution of these insects.

The study, conducted by the Social Forestry Division of the Forest department and the Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences (TIES), has unveiled alarming changes in the odonate population within the picturesque Vembanad backwater area. Spanning a distance of 60 km, it identified a total of 30 odonate species and provided crucial insights into the ecosystem dynamics of the lake.

One particularly concerning observation was the presence of ditch jewel, a species known to breed in polluted water, across all surveyed locations. This serves as a compelling evidence of severe water pollution in Vembanad Lake, raising concerns about the ecological health of the waterbody.

Common species such as the blue bush dart, common picture wing, pied paddy skimmer, and ruddy marsh skimmer were consistently observed throughout the survey.

“The discovery of relatively rare brown dartlet and black marsh trotter in the Vaikom and Kumarakam regions points to a potential distributional change of odonates due to climate change. Relatively rare species are now adapting to new eco-zones, emphasising the need for measures to address the impact of climate change on the delicate ecosystem of the Vembanad backwaters,” says Punnen Kurien Vegadathu, Secretary, TIES.

The day-long survey was carried out on Sunday by a group of 40 students, who were divided into 14 different teams each led by experts.

