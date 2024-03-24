GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Climate change has reduced number of rainy days’ 

March 24, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A national workshop held at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) at Peechi, in connection with World Water Day recently, observed that the scarcity of water will be the major challenge that will be faced by the country in the coming years.

The workshop on the topic ‘Forests for Water: For prosperity and peace’ had experts from various fields present papers.

The Himalayas, Western Ghats as well as the country’s coastal belt will be hugely affected by climate change. This will lead to shortage of water and increase in heat. Climate change will also affect the ecosystem of the forest areas, observed the workshop.

Though the total availability of rains has not decreased in Kerala, there is decline in the number of rainy days. This has reduced the water level in the rivers and wells.

Rain deficit

The State government is taking serious steps to overcome the challenge, noted the experts who spoke at the workshop.

Studies have also observed that the availability of water has reduced in the forests. There are efforts to make small ponds in the forests. Comparatively better water availability in Kerala’s forests is attracting wild animals from neighbouring states. This also contributes to the increasing man-animal conflict, they observed.

Tamil Nadu former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. N. Krishnakumar inaugurated the workshop.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.