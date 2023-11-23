ADVERTISEMENT

Climate change greenhouse effect challenging environmental balance, says scientist

November 23, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Climate change and greenhouse effect are challenging the environmental balance necessary for human lives, according to Dr. N. Kalai Selvi, Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Geological research needs to be done seriously in an era in which scarcity and non-availability of fossil fuels and natural minerals are becoming a crisis in economic and social resource distribution, she was quoted as saying in her inaugural address at the 60th annual conference of the Indian Geophysical Union held at the Department of Geosciences at the School of Marine Science, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Shailesh Naik, former secretary of Union Ministry of Geosciences and president of Indian Geophysical Union, presided. Several delegates from the country and abroad are attending the conference, which will conclude on November 24, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US