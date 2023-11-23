Climate change greenhouse effect challenging environmental balance, says scientist

November 23, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

Climate change and greenhouse effect are challenging the environmental balance necessary for human lives, according to Dr. N. Kalai Selvi, Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Geological research needs to be done seriously in an era in which scarcity and non-availability of fossil fuels and natural minerals are becoming a crisis in economic and social resource distribution, she was quoted as saying in her inaugural address at the 60th annual conference of the Indian Geophysical Union held at the Department of Geosciences at the School of Marine Science, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Shailesh Naik, former secretary of Union Ministry of Geosciences and president of Indian Geophysical Union, presided. Several delegates from the country and abroad are attending the conference, which will conclude on November 24, according to a release.