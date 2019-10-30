Climate change adaptation a big challenge: expert

Climate change is a global phenomenon. But the steps for adaptation and mitigation have to be taken locally. So panchayats have a vital role in forming strategies to face the challenges of climate change, N.H. Ravidranath, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has said.

He was addressing a two-day national workshop on Local Action Plan on Climate Change organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), at Mulangunnathukavu, on Tuesday.

The workshop was meant for fine tuning the local action plan prepared by 10 panchayats to adapt to climate changes. Muttam, Perumbalam, Karimba, Arukutty, Muppainadu, Mavoor, Kuthanur, Vellinezhi, Nedupana, and Nalepilly are the grama panchayats, (from across the state) which prepared the action plans.

Though the climate change is global, the poor people bare the brunt of it. Though the developed countries could survive for along, it would be really difficult for counties such as India. The first step in adaptation to future climate change would be to reduce vulnerability and exposure to present climate variability, he said.

“Without proper adaptation, the climate change may depress growth in global agriculture yields up to 30% by 2050. The 500 million small farmers around the world will be most affected. The number of people who may lack sufficient water, at least one month per year, will increase from 3.6 billion now to more than 5 billion by 2050. Rising seas and greater storm surges could force hundreds of millions of people in coastal cities from their homes,” Prof. Ravindranath said.