Climate change action plan seeks more money for key sectors

December 10, 2022 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030 (SAPCC 2.0) has sought a bigger share in the budget pie for key sectors that have scope for implementing climate change adaptation projects.

The 330-page document, released on December 7, notes that the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Environment, Fisheries, Health, Water Resources, Forests, Local Self-Government, Revenue, and Disaster Management have ‘‘great scope’‘ for implementing climate change adaptation programmes.

SAPCC 2.0 wants the budget allocation for these sectors to be increased, with funds set aside specially for adaptation projects.

Building climate resilience costs money and mitigation strategies, according to the plan, calls for an outlay of ₹52,238 crore during the 2023-2030 period, while the adaptation outlay is pegged at ₹38,407 crore.

‘’As an initial intervention, the State government has already initiated climate tagging of the State Budget. Followed by climate tagging, a comprehensive climate budgeting can be done under the environment budget as envisaged by the State Planning Board in the 14th Five Year Plan. The proposed interventions and actions in the SAPCC should be aligned to these budgets,’‘ the action plan document says.

The capability of government departments to diversify climate change finance through bilateral and multilateral sources and carbon market-based mechanisms should be built up.

For ‘‘closing the financial gap,’‘ the private sector should be brought on board, according to the action plan. ‘‘Extensive public-private co-financing of adaptation projects can ensure the financial viability of projects and also improve the potential for project scalability, which is essential for holistic resilience development in the State,’‘ it says.

Climate change adaptation programmes should be given priority over other department schemes and programmes, according to the action plan.

A robust monitoring and evaluation framework should be in place to assess the progress and effectiveness of adaptation measures. The circular economy principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle also should be given priority, it says.