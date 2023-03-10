Climate adaption need of the hour in Wayanad, says Minister

March 10, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KALPETTA

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare P. Prasad has said that climate adaptation and mitigation of climate vagaries are the pressing needs of Wayanad at the moment.

Inaugurating the seventh edition of the Wayanad Seed Festival, organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in association with Seed Care, an organisation of traditional rice farmers in the district, here on Friday Mr. Prasad stressed the need for a carbon-neutral approach in every initiative.

Delivering the keynote address, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation Soumya Swaminathan said that the rising trend of mono crop cultivation in the country would topple its rich biodiversity. She said the impact of the trend would be visible in nutritional security too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Community Genome Saviour Award constituted by the Wayanad Tribal Development Action Council was presented to tribal farmers Balan Nellarachal, Achappan Kuttonada, and Ayyappan Pilakkavu and Noorank, a women tuber conservator body in Thirunelly grama panchayath.

Kerala State Biodiversity Board Chairman Dr. George C. Thomas presented the awards.

Padmasree awardee Cheruvayal Raman was felicitated at the programme.

As many as 30 exhibition stalls were put up at the venue showcasing the agricultural diversity of the district.