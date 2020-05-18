Kerala

Clerics agree to forgo mass Id prayers

A meeting of Muslim clerics and Islamic theologians chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via videoconferencing on Monday agreed to forego public prayers on Id-ul-Fitr.

The day marks the end of the sacred month of Ramzan characterised by prayers and fasting during the day.

Traditionally, the faithful congregate in considerable numbers in stadiums and mosques to offer namaz, exchange gifts and greet each other with hugs and handshakes. It is a season of coming together for many Muslim families.

Mr. Vijayan said the meeting agreed to observe Id prayers at homes.

