Clerics agree to forgo mass Id prayers

A meeting of Muslim clerics and Islamic theologians chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via videoconferencing on Monday agreed to forego public prayers on Id-ul-Fitr.
The day marks the end of the sacred month of Ramzan characterised by prayers and fasting during the day.
Traditionally, the faithful congregate in considerable numbers in stadiums and mosques to offer namaz, exchange gifts and greet each other with hugs and handshakes. It is a season of coming together for many Muslim families.
Mr. Vijayan said the meeting agreed to observe Id prayers at homes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism