Cleophus J. Larue addresses Maramon Convention

February 15, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Theologian Cleophus J. Larue speaking at the Maramon Covention in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Holding that true worship should not serve as a means to evade life’s challenges but rather empower individuals to navigate the complexities of their existence, theologian Cleophus J. Larue has urged devotees to view worship not as an escape from reality but as a source of strength to confront life’s challenges.

In his address at the Maramon Convention on Thursday morning, Mr. Larue delved into the teachings of the gospel, emphasising its role in exposing the reality of sin. He stressed the need for mutual love as a healing force and suggested that obedience to the gospel could significantly impact one’s life. He acknowledged the human tendency to veer into wrong paths, whether knowingly or unknowingly, and emphasised the gospel’s role in helping individuals discern right from wrong.

“God’s word will strengthen us to face the realities of life,” he declared, underlining the transformative power of religious conviction.

Bishop Maake J. Masango, who addressed a meeting of the convention volunteers later in the day, shared his reflections on the Word of God. Thomas Mar Theethos presided over the evening meeting and Joseph Mar Ivanios was the main speaker.

Yuvavedi, the youth meeting, and various language related meetings were held in the evening.

