Clear the air on Wayanad relief efforts: Chennithala

Published - September 17, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded that the government release the actual figures related to the relief works for the Wayanad landslides disaster.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he expressed concern that providing incorrect figures might jeopardise the aid expected from the Central government.

Mr. Chennithala questioned whether the term ‘actuals’ in the government’s report actually meant the amounts spent or if it was merely an estimate. He also raised suspicion that some organisations might have been excluded from food distribution to inflate the numbers for others. He stressed the need for accurate figures to ensure adequate assistance for rehabilitation.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the reports and the government’s explanations had left numerous unanswered questions regarding the Wayanad relief works. He pointed out many discrepancies in the report.

For example, the report showed that the average cost for cremating a body was ₹75,000 under ‘actuals’. Is this the actual expenditure? Are there invoices for these payments?

Of the 4,100 people in the relief camps, 1,871 left within a week or two. Despite this, the report claimed ₹8 crore had been spent on food for a month for these people, implying an average of over ₹1,000 per person per day. What does this mean?

Kerala and other areas sent substantial amount of clothing for the disaster victims, yet the cost for clothing reported as ‘actuals’ was ₹11 crore. How is this figure justified?

For the operation of generators in 17 camps, ₹7 crore had been reported. Are these figures accurate according to basic logic? How much was actually spent?

Mr. Chennithala urged the government to resolve all confusion related to the Wayanad relief efforts and address all public doubts. He criticised the government’s handling of financial matters, pointing out that public trust in the government was eroding due to these issues.

